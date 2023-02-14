Davies and Kurtz met with Jinx’s handler Greg Morgan, along with staff from RSPB Cymru, to learn more about Jinx’s work as part of the Biosecurity for Life programme.

Jinx is trained to detect the presence of rats and search cargo destined for important seabird islands, such as Pembrokeshire’s Ramsey Island.

More than half of the world’s Manx shearwater nest underground in burrows on islands along the Welsh coastline and their population has suffered greatly from invasive rat species.

As a result, long-term biosecurity measures are needed to ensure that seabirds can be protected for the future, and Jinx is the latest addition to the Biosecurity for Life programme team.

Preseli Pembrokeshire Senedd Member Paul Davies said: “It was fantastic to see Greg and Jinx and welcome them to the Senedd.

"Jinx does such a great job of protecting our seabird populations from threats, but it’s important we all play our part and remain vigilant when we visit places like Ramsey Island.

“Thank you also to the RSPB whose security work has significantly improved our islands and helped safeguard seabirds through the Biosecurity for Life programme.”

Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Senedd Member Samuel Kurtz said: “Jinx and his handler Greg are doing a superb job at protecting our coastline and the important seabirds that call these areas their home.

“I look forward to seeing the Biosecurity for Life programme continue to grow, and hope that both Jinx and Greg are the first of many dogs and handlers that are paired together to protect our delicate and diverse ecosystem.”

The two dogs are part of a £250,000 Welsh Government-funded project to expand biosecurity for Wales.

Jinx has an important role to play in the protection of island birds. (Image: Welsh Government)

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James has also been introduced to Jinx.

She said: “I was delighted to meet Jinx who I have no doubt will deliver the mission we have tasked him with – to protect Wales’ seabirds from rats and other mammalian predators.

"Thanks to the intense training he completed with his expert handler, Greg, we are confident that the biosecurity on our islands will be greatly improved under his service.

“Protecting our seabirds and balancing our precious ecosystems is all of our responsibility as we face the climate and nature emergencies."

Senior marine policy officer, RSPB Cymru, Emily Williams said: “We are delighted that Jinx will be continuing his work on biosecurity through this new project.

"Biosecurity is a vital element of seabird conservation, at a time when seabirds need our help more than ever. Coupled with the developing welsh seabird conservation strategy and marine environmental planning, we can turn the tide for seabirds in Wales."

