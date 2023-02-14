Paul Davies, MS for Preseli Pembrokeshire, visited W B Griffiths to find out about the impact apprenticeships have had on the business and the apprentices themselves.

He also learnt more about the relationship between the business and Pembrokeshire College.

Mr Davies said: “It was a real pleasure to visit W B Griffiths and learn more about how the business has been supported by apprenticeships.

“The business has an excellent reputation in Pembrokeshire and it’s clear that apprentices have played an important role in helping maintain that reputation.

“It was also clear that developing a constructive relationship with local training providers is crucial and so it’s great to hear that Pembrokeshire College and others are working collaboratively with local businesses.”

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week this year is ‘skills for life.’ Mr Davies continued: “It’s National Apprenticeship Week and a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate apprenticeships and the valuable role they play in society.

“This year’s theme is ‘skills for life’ reflecting on how apprenticeships can support individuals and help businesses.

“I had the pleasure of hearing from apprentices at W B Griffiths and it was clear that they very much valued their apprenticeships and so I do hope more and more businesses in Pembrokeshire use National Apprenticeship Week as an opportunity to explore how apprenticeships can help support them.”

National Apprenticeship Week 2023, ran from Monday. February 6 to Sunday, February 12.

