The Welsh Government introduced the bus emergency scheme during the covid pandemic to help keep bus operators afloat during the pandemic as the public was advised not to travel, meaning the income for the companies would be hit.

This scheme is due to end on March 31, 2023, and there are calls to continue with the scheme – or face leaving many people without ‘a lifeline to essential services.’

Plaid Cymru politicians are calling for the Welsh government to continue the scheme, saying a number of service operators have expressed concerns about the funding being stopped and the impact this would have on their services and the people who rely on public transport to get around.

The funding has been crucial to keeping bus services across rural Pembrokeshire running, according to Plaid.

The concerns were raised in the Senedd by Mabon ap Gwynfor MS last week, with the figures of users of buses returning to 55 per cent of pre-covid levels for concessionary travel and 65 per cent for paid travel across Wales.

Mr ap Gwynfor said: “In response to questioning from me the deputy minister said that providing public transport was a priority for this government.

“However, I and my colleagues have been contacted by bus service providers who tell us that the government have dropped plans to continue with their bus emergency scheme – which subsidises many of our most rural routes.

“This cut will result in thousands of people losing their lifeline to access essential services.

“The paucity of buses in rural areas and the increasing pressure on operators are leaving more people than ever before isolated – with those who cannot independently get to work, the shops or to see the doctor having to turn to friends, taxis and community transport to get them from A to B.

“If the government is serious about prioritising public transport, then they must ensure that the bus energy scheme continues next year or risk exacerbating the transport problems already endemic in our rural communities.”

