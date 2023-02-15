Tarian are responsible for tackling serious and organised crime across southern and west Wales and managing the threat posed from crimes such as firearms supply, county drugs lines, child sexual exploitation, cybercrime and modern day slavery.

During 2022, investigations by Tarian have resulted in 269 arrests, with 211 criminals being jailed for a total of 763 years.

Tarian have also supported other forces and partner agencies which have led to additional arrests and sentences.

Its Regional Economic Crime Unit utilised powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to obtain confiscation orders against convicted criminals of £4,467,434, detained almost £400k in cash and restrained assets of approximately £4 million from criminals.

Throughout 2022, the County Lines team assisted the three forces on numerous investigations, helping to protect vulnerable adults and children from being exploited by drugs gangs.

Investigation highlights include Operation Arcturus, where six members of an organised crime group who supplied up to £5,022,000 worth of high quality drugs were jailed for a combined 87 years.

Operation Oberon saw 14 members of an organised crime group involved in a large-scale drugs network were jailed for over 140 years.

And 384 children and 32 adults safeguarded from being exploited by criminals.

The Asset Confiscation Team (ACE), which is part of the Regional Economic Crime Unit, recovered £548,241.07 from the enforcement of previously imposed confiscation orders.

MORE NEWS:

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, head of the organised crime unit said: “It has been another incredibly successful year for Tarian in our fight against serious and organised crime across the region.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers and partner agencies, a large number of prolific criminals spent Christmas behind bars and we’ve taken a significant quantities of drugs and illegal firearms off the streets.

“We’re looking forward to continuing the fight against serious and organised crime in 2023, and protecting people across southern Wales from harm.”

------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.