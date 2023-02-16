The Born Free Foundation carried out a UK manifesto survey in December 2022, where they spoke to 2,000 people across the UK.

97 per cent of those surveyed in Wales reported that animal welfare was important to them, the highest region in the UK, with the south east of England coming in lowest at 91 per cent.

As a whole across the UK, only two per cent of people surveyed believed that animal welfare was not important at all.

Born Free’s report showed that people aged 16-24 had the highest percentage of those believing animal welfare was important and also that the UK Government should include commitments to improve wildlife protection in the next manifesto – with 94 per cent.

Wales again came in highest of the regions, with 92 per cent wanting it to be included. 88 per cent of the Welsh surveyed also believe that the government should do more to tackle wildlife crime, with 91 per cent wanting the government to do more to protect wildlife by reviewing wildlife legislation.

76 per cent of Welsh people surveyed also believed that the next UK Government should please out the keeping of large animals in captive enclosures such as zoos and wildlife parks.

Welsh respondents however had the lowest response for animal welfare being one of the UK Government’s next priorities, with just 58 per cent.

87 per cent of Welsh responders believe it should be made illegal for hunters to bring ‘trophies’ of endangered and vulnerable animals into the country. Banning traps and snares to control wild animal populations should also be banned according to 79 per cent of Welsh respondents.

85 per cent of Welsh respondents believe that the trading and keeping of exotic pets should be regulated heavier and 86 per cent believe the import and sale of animal fur should be banned in the UK and 65 per cent of Welsh respondents want the badger cull to be stopped.

Wales ranked among the highest percentages on almost all of the categories, showing that animal welfare is a high priority.

Will Travers OBE, co-founder and executive president of Born Free, said: “The British public has consistently called on parliamentarians to improve animal welfare and to take the measures necessary to restore our depleted fauna and flora and protect the diverse habitats on which they depend. Yet the conservation and welfare of our native wildlife remains an afterthought. This has to change.”

Born Free Foundation carried out the research for its UK Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare manifesto. It comes as, despite promises from the government in recent years, the UK remains one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

The research was carried out using 2,000 UK respondents from Opinion Matters, with at least 100 from each of the regions in the UK. The research allows Born Free Foundation to understand the UK’s priorities when it comes to animal welfare.