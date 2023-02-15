Amanda Absalom-Lowe has been running Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give for more than a decade after setting it up in 2011 to give back to the community.

She was inspired to do so after daughter Megan was born prematurely, but successfully came through open heart surgery, and she wanted to give back to those who helped her.

She has now received the Points of Light award from the Prime Minister.

Ms Absalom-Lowe uses the charity to encourage households across Pembrokeshire and the surrounding areas to be more sustainable and build a circular economy, where pre-loved but unused items could help causes such as school community projects, animal sanctuaries or providing packs for army personnel deployed away from home.

During the pandemic, the charity’s work expanded significantly, collaborating with local businesses on reducing food waste and establishing rainbow packs, a charitable scheme supporting emergency care with toiletries and necessities.

The charity also donated and provided food hampers to the public, hot and cold meals to the homeless, veterans, local businesses and charities.

She said: “I am completely shocked to receive another award for our fundraising recycling scheme and covid-19 response, especially from the Prime Minister’s office, 10 Downing Street, Points of Light award! None of it would be possible without our hardworking volunteers.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote to Ms Absalom-Lowe saying: “I want to thank you for the work you do collecting and recycling thousands of items of clothing, shoes and toys.

“For more than a decade, your initiative Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give has helped people to support local causes – from animal sanctuaries and school community projects to local charities.

“During the pandemic you also worked with local businesses to help reduce food waste.”

Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb said: “I am delighted that Amanda Absalom-Lowe has been recognised for her work at Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give, as the 1,985th winner of the Points of Light award.”

He continued: “This is a wonderful example of the positive impact people can have in their local community, and in inspiring others – Amanda is a much-deserved winner of this prestigious award.”

