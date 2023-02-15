A PENSIONER has admitted failing to stop after an accident in Pembrokeshire.
Fred Button, 82, of Eleanor Close, Pencoed, admitted two driving charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 8.
He admitted a charge of being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report an accident when on August 31 he was driving a Ford Eco Sport on Pembroke Road, Haverfordwest.
He collided with a Mercedes A180 and failed to stop, also failing to report the collision.
He also admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention relating to the above offence.
He was fined £80 and given five points on his licence. He also had to pay £32 surcharge and £110 costs.
