Fred Button, 82, of Eleanor Close, Pencoed, admitted two driving charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 8.

He admitted a charge of being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report an accident when on August 31 he was driving a Ford Eco Sport on Pembroke Road, Haverfordwest.

He collided with a Mercedes A180 and failed to stop, also failing to report the collision.

He also admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention relating to the above offence.

He was fined £80 and given five points on his licence. He also had to pay £32 surcharge and £110 costs.

MORE NEWS:

----------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.