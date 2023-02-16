James Hirst, 32, of High Street, Narberth, admitted sending a letter/communication conveying a threatening message at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 18 and was sentenced by the court on February 8.

He admitted that on September 21 in Carmarthen, he sent a text message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

He was ordered to carry out a one-year community order, a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days including electronic monitoring where he must wear an electronic tag to monitor his whereabouts until April 4.

He also had to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

