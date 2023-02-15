The Year Nine side from Tenby’s Ysgol Greenhill School’s successfully lifted the Welsh Schools cup last year.

Now, as national champions, the team will be travelling to the Republic of Ireland to take on their Irish, English and Scots counterparts in Athlone.

The team has been given a donation of £1,500 by Tenby Town Council to help fund the trip.

The request to the council for financial support was made by Greenhll PE teacher Elliot Scotcher.

MORE NEWS

It was given a unanimous thumbs up by councillors, who felt that the team would be ambassadors for the school, the town and the country and agreed to assist with a donation of £1,500.

The mayor of Tenby, Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and mayor-elect Cllr Dai Morgan visited the school this week to present the cheque and wish the team all the very best for a successful tournament.

