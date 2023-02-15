In a special presentation at the Plas Hotel, Narberth Jazz will be welcoming Duski.

The Cardiff-based band, in a rather different format from usual, is now touring a show based on its album Pillow Talk.

This consists of a series of spontaneous group improvisations which were recorded in a church in Cardiff last year.

Previously, the band - which is led by Aiden Thorne on acoustic and electric basses - has featured guitar as well as the saxophone of Greg Sturland.

But for this tour, Greg is out front and weaving his magical music with just the bass and drums behind him.

A Narberth Jazz spokesman said: "This sax and rhythm format is similar to many of the Sonny Rollins albums made with Max Roach and Ron Carter in the 1950's.

"Duski can perhaps be heard as a 21st century version of their sound, stripped back so that the subtle details can be enjoyed.

"Anyone who attended the Tenby Jazz event with this band will tell you of the beauty and brilliance of Greg Sturland's sax playing which will feature at Narberth Jazz this month."

Tickets are available from www.narberthjazz.wales or by calling 07551 793388.

