The incident at Saundersfoot’s Regency Hall on Saturday, February 4, was caused by a leak from the boiler in the roof space.

Work has been ongoing to repair the damage caused to parts of the building, and will continue for the next three to four weeks.

The main hall and sun lounge fortunately escaped the damage, and they wil also be open for certain classes from tomorrow.

An update on Facebook, said: “Saundersfoot Library is pleased to announce that following the recent flooding in the Regency Hall we will be re-opening to welcome back our customers on Thursday 16th Feb.”

Library opening times are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10am-1pm and Thursdays, 10am-4pm.

The Regency Hall has advised: “Following our inspection this week, the hall will remain closed to classes from Sunday 12th - Wednesday 15th.

"The Main Hall and Sunlounge escaped the damage, therefore these rooms are usable from Thursday 16th onwards, but only for certain classes (these tutors are aware of the return and will inform students direct).

"Some class tutors will be contacted with regard to alternative room options within the building.

"Repair works will continue over the next three - four weeks with minimal disruption to classes.

"We would like to thank those who have offered their help and support over the past week, we really do appreciate it. We plan to open the hall up to the public with very little disruption from Monday 20th February.

"Please be patient with us, some repairs and decor works may take alittle longer."

The hall's Warm Space room will be back open next Tuesday February 21, between 1pm and 3pm.

