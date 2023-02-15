Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre’s free Arty Crafty Weekends continue from 10am-4pm in February. There will also be free sessions daily from February 18 to 26 February, except Wednesday February 22.

Also on February 22 there will be a special Welsh Dragon Craft Workshop from 11am-3pm, £3 per child, ahead of this year’s Dragon Parade which takes place on Saturday March 4 at 11am.

Free exhibitions include On Your Doorstep, which is open 10am-4pm daily in the Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales gallery, showcasing the nature, geology and archaeology around us.

See www.orielyparc.co.uk or call 0137 720392.

Carew Castle, including Nest Tearoom, is open daily from 10.30am-3.30pm up to February 26.

Children can take on the Dragon Quest by using a smartphone to search the castle for fire-breathing creatures. £2 per child plus normal admission.

See www.carewcastle.com or call 01646 651782.

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village is open daily, 10am-4pm to 26 February offering a chance to meet friendly members of the tribe, have a go with a slingshot, watch a demonstration of an ancient craft or skill and be painted with beautiful blue patterns.

On Saturday February 18 at 2.30pm, find out more about the history of clothing in a special talk titled The Fabric of Past Lives – Slow Fashion in Prehistory. Entry is £3 plus normal admission.

The Ancient Skills Workshop from 10.30am-12.30pm on Wednesday February 22 offers the chance to learn how to survive the wild, prehistoric style. £15 per person (includes access to the site). Ages 7+. Booking essential.

On Saturday February 25, marvel at The Wonders of the Night Sky at Castell Henllys from 6.30pm-7.30pm with storyteller Alice Courvoisier. Booking essential. £5 per person.

See www.castellhenllys.com or call 01239 891319.

Coed Cadw (The Woodland Trust in Wales) will be at Oriel y Parc from 11am-2pm on Wednesday February 22 and at Carew Castle on Friday February 24, providing a free tree to households in Wales, as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘My Tree, Our Forest’ scheme.

