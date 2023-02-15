The Williams family bought Ocean Haze 36 years ago. At the time it was a small garage ‘which resembled a shed with three little pumps in a row’ and a closed hotel.

Seven years later, they built a mini market and revamped the forecourt installing eight pumps.

The hotel was refurbished to include a restaurant and bar, and for many years it hosted many parties and weddings and was well-known for ts food and great atmosphere.

Christina was famous for her Cross Inn special, which was a giant mixed grill. She was one of the first to bring this to the area, which proved a huge hit at Ocean Haze, while Barrie would be found in the bar with his memorable whistle and warm welcome.

About 17 years ago, after the loss of Barrie, the family decided to convert the hotel into a B&B and self-catering apartments.

The bars were tuned into disabled friendly rooms, Ocean Haze being one of the very first to provide accommodation like this in the area. The business also provided a laundry service for the local community.

MORE NEWS:

Ocean Haze has truly been a family business with Barrie and Christina and Angela and Paul being the first and second generations to run it.

Subsequently Gemma and Charlotte were born and raised at Ocean Haze, with Charlotte running a beauty and complementary therapy salon there for the last eight years.

Charlotte’s daughter Anwen was born in lockdown and is the fourth generation of the Williams family at Ocean Haze.

Angela and Paul are looking forward to more leisure time and holidays once they retire, but also plan on catching up on business projects, including Broadlands Enterprise Park ltd, which they have owned for more than 17 years.

When Angela and Paul bought the business the hotel was closed. It is now a thriving B&B. (Image: Ocean Haze)

“We would like to wish [new owner] Karan and team all the very best and hope they have as much success and happiness as we did over the 36 years,” they said.

“We would like to thank each and every customer who has come through our door. We have so many wonderful memories over the 36 years. Also our employees past and present- thank you for all your hard work and the laughs we have shared over the years. We all have our own special memories of you all.

“We wish our current team all the best as they continue employment with Karan and his team.”

---------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.

·