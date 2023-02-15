Police and the Wales Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We were called to a two-car collision on the A477 Sentry Cross to Johnston at around 4.50pm yesterday (February 14).

"One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road was cleared by 7.10pm."

MORE NEWS

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.