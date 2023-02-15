A woman was taken to hospital yesterday, Tuesday February 14, after a crash involving two cars.
Police and the Wales Ambulance Service attended the scene.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We were called to a two-car collision on the A477 Sentry Cross to Johnston at around 4.50pm yesterday (February 14).
"One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road was cleared by 7.10pm."
