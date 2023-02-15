As part of the popular My Tree Our Forest initiative, over 60 collection hubs facilitated by Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, are set to open their doors to the public from February 20 until March 31 2023.

Tree saplings will be available in the local area at the following locations over half term week:

• Folly Farm, (Monday 20th, Tuesday 21st and Saturday 25th 2pm-4pm)

• The Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran (Wednesday 22nd – Friday 24th 10.30am-3.30pm)

• Scolton Manor Country Park (Thursday 23rd 2pm-4pm)

• Oriel y Parc (Wednesday 22nd February 11am-2pm)

• Carew Castle (Friday 24th 11am-2pm)

Ten different species of native and broadleaf trees are available to choose and take home - hazel, rowan, hawthorn, silver bitch, crab apple, sessile oak, dogwood, dog rose, field maple and elder.

As well as sucking carbon from the air, improving our mental health and cleaning the air we breathe, broadleaf trees are a haven for birds and wildlife.

Natalie Buttriss, director of Coed Cadw said: “With warmer weather on the horizon, now is the perfect time to spring into action against the effects of climate change by collecting a tree from your local hub and planting it in your garden.

“Trees have always offered simple and cost-effective solutions to the challenges we all face and through the My Tree Our Forest initiative, we hope to inspire people from all backgrounds, regions and walks of life to get involved - and as a result, feel more connected to the multiple benefits that trees can bring.

"Visit a local hub and plant a tree in ’23!”

Members of the Welsh public are encouraged to collect a tree, free of charge, from their local collection hub near them.

On collection, they will receive advice from trained volunteers on the best tree for their space, as well as how to plant and care for their new tree.

For those unable to attend a hub to collect a tree, one can be ordered online and delivered to their door.

Alternatively, a tree can be planted on their behalf by landowners providing green spaces as part of the scheme, helping to create a National Forest for Wales.

