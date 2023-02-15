Scott Cowdrey, of Wesley Place, Trecwn, appeared before magistrates from custody today, Wednesday, February 15.

The court heard that he had kicked out at a police officer, making contact with his knee, when in hospital for a drug related matter, on November 24 last year.

The assault on the woman had taken place on January 17 this year. Cowdrey, 30, had previously pleaded not guilty to it. He had since been remanded in custody pending trial.

However, he admitted common assault today on the basis that he grabbed the woman’s shoulder and pushed her to the ground.

He accepted that she hit her head on a table as she fell but maintained that this was not intentional.

A further charge of possession of the Class 3 drug Pregablin, also on November 24, was withdrawn by the prosecution with no evidence offered.

Tom Lloyd, defending, argued that his client should be released into the community while a pre-sentence report was prepared by the probation service.

“His mother is desperate to have her son home and wants to look after him,” he said. “In the last few weeks and months he has lost his way.

“There is going to be an opportunity in the future for him to go back to work with his father who is a full-time builder.”

He added that Cowdrey had admitted the assault on the emergency worker at the earliest opportunity and had changed his plea to guilty today in relation to the assault on the woman.

“He will engage fully with the probation service and do whatever they ask him,” he said.

Magistrates agreed to release Cowdrey on bail until a pre-sentence report is prepared in three weeks’ time.

He must reside at Wesley Place, must not contact his female victim directly or indirectly, must not enter Johnston, must maintain an electronically monitored curfew from 8pm until 6am and must co-operate fully with the probation service.

