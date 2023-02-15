At the February 13 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members considered a notice of motion by Pembroke County Councillor Aaron Carey, raising concerns at the state of the paving slabs on the town’s Jogram Avenue and Paynter Street.

Cllr Carey said: “Over the years I have reported issues several times as the slabs drop and rise from vehicles driving on them.

"They also have a lot of grass/ weeds growing between them which get weed killer sprayed, but the dead tufts remain.

“Both of these have created a plethora of trip hazards in the area which has caused several problems for the residents who are mainly elderly and/or disabled.

"I know of at least two instances where a lady fell and broke her arm and another partially sighted lady who fell and hit her head.

“On occasions when I have reported the issue the depth of the slabs is measured and the response is that they are within legal limits,.

"The people tripping over aren’t bothered about legal limits, they just don’t want to fall over and get hurt.

“Replacing the slabs with tarmac would be an initial cost which would be saved in the long term by a reduction in maintenance costs.

"This motion is also supported by my fellow ward councillor, Jonathan Grimes.”

A report for members said Cllr Carey had requested removing the paving flags and replacing them with a bituminous material.

It added: “Within the two streets there are approximately 1,100 sq m of paved footways. To remove and replace in bitmac would cost in the region of £33,000.

"The annual maintenance saving on weed treatment would however be negligible.”

Cabinet members were recommended not to adopt Cllr Carey’s notice, with the footway areas continuing to be monitored through routine safety inspection; any remedial work carried out should it become necessary.

Members agreed to support the recommendation.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.