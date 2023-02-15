Back in March 2022 members of the planning committee refused the application by Certas Energy UK on the grounds it will have a negative impact on a conservation area.

The planning committee had been minded to refuse the application at its February 2022 meeting, but as it was against officer recommendation for approval, a cooling-off period was enacted for discussion of detailed planning objections.

At its meeting on March 16 local members Tony Wilcox, Brian Hall and then-councillor Paul Dowson reiterated their objections to the proposal and the strength of feeling against it from the community.

Certas Energy UK wants to build its HGV parking area – with space for 17 HGV oil tankers and 18 car parking spaces as well as staff welfare building – on the Criterion Way, Pembroke Dock site, but concerns about environmental impacts, traffic problems and a detrimental effect on the town were raised.

At the March 2022 meeting, members heard that the applicant had already lodged an appeal on the grounds of “non-determination” with this being the fourth time it had been discussed by the committee.

Reference in the planning report to the fact that “members may consider that the development would not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Conservation Area” was considered a strong reason for refusing and a defence against any future appeal.

Cllr Hall moved an amendment that the application be refused and this was unanimously supported by the committee.

At the February 2023 meeting of the planning committee, chair Councillor Jacob Williams said the appeal was still ongoing, following a site visit which took place in November of last year.

