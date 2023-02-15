Following a meeting of Welsh representatives last evening, the National Education Union (NEU) has rejected the pay offer made by Wales’ Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, at a meeting of trade unions held last week.

The offer made by Jeremy Miles has been described by NEU members as "simply not good enough".

Speaking about the decision, NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “In good faith the union postponed the day of action scheduled for February 14, while we conveyed full details of Jeremy Miles’ offer and sought feedback from members in Wales.

"They have emphatically informed us that the offer of an additional 1.5 per cent added to teachers pay, plus an additional 1.5 per cent lump-sum is simply not good enough.

"It fails to address either the cost-of-living crisis, spiralling inflation, nor the damage done to pay since 2010.

“We have a clear mandate for strike action that is now rescheduled for March 2 in schools across Wales.

“We have thanked the minister for being prepared to negotiate with us, in stark contrast to the Westminster Government”

NEU Wales secretary David Evans said: “NEU Cymru are committed to seeking a resolution to this dispute on behalf of teacher and support staff members employed across Wales.

"Our demands have been clear, and we will meet with the minister and his officials as often as necessary in order to seek to secure a deal that will resolve all issues.

“Whilst we acknowledge that the Welsh Government have made offers that include seeking to address workload and reopening negotiations for 2023/24, those offers still fall short of our members expectations and needs.”