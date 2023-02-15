Emma Atcherley has helped save a 90-year-old woman from the rubble of a building, but has also witnessed victims' bodies "piled up" at roadsides.

"Outside most collapsed buildings, there are relatives sat just waiting," she said. "They want us to bring their loved ones out alive or dead. We are a live rescue team so we have had to explain we can’t do anything if we can’t find signs of life, which is really hard."

Mrs Atcherley is one of 77 search-and-rescue specialists who flew into Turkey last week to help find survivors of the earthquakes which caused widespread destruction and loss of life there and in neighbouring Syria.

The 42-year-ol is part of the the UK International Search and Rescue team, deployed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to Turkey, where she admitted "no amount of training could ever prepare you for how tough life is on the ground".

UK experts are helping Turkish rescuers find survivors of devastating earthquakes. (Image: UK Government FCDO)

But the scale and severity of the disaster in Turkey has "shocked even colleagues who have been on numerous deployments", she added.

"We were going into buildings that were not safe and making tunnels not really knowing when the next aftershock might happen," Mrs Atcherley explained. "That level of anxiety you just can’t prepare for.

"Nor the level of intensity because you constantly feel like you are on a stopwatch and up against the clock. You’ve got such a limited window to make a real difference and pull people out alive."

(L-R) Welsh firefighters Luke Davison, Emma Atcherley and Robert Buckley in Turkey. (Image: UK Government FCDO)

On Saturday, the firefighter helped rescue two survivors who had been trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building for 120 hours.

She was also involved in freeing a 90-year-old woman on the UK team’s first day in Turkey, and another man the following day.

"It's so good when you pull someone out," Mrs Atcherley said. "When you know that there is potentially life to save, you get your hopes up and you are desperate to help and get them out.

She added: "The reaction of the families when we’ve saved lives has been really heart-warming, seeing their relief and knowing that we’ve changed someone’s life."

Emma Atcherley is looking forward to being reunited with her two children. (Image: UK Government FCDO)

Mrs Atcherley is looking forward to being reunited with her own family when the mission is over.

"I know the kids are very proud of me, but they don’t like me leaving and they were not happy that I was going," she said. "Any time I’ve spoken to them it’s very much been 'When are you coming home?'.

"I’m sure there will be lots of screaming and tears if I manage to pick them up from school when I get back."

The British public has so far donated more than £60million to the DEC Appeal for Turkey and Syria, including £5 million from the UK Government in matched funding.

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said: “This would not have been possible without the kindness and support of the British people. Thank you.”

How to show your support for Turkey and Syria

Many people across west Wales are offering their help and support to people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last week, which have left millions in urgent need of shelter, food and medical aid.

Cash donations are by far the quickest, safest, and most direct way to help people and support the relief efforts.

If you wish to donate, the Council recommend you contribute via the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) charities and their local partners, to protect against fraud.

You can find out more, and contribute financially at: https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/turkey-syria-earthquake-appeal