The project developed as a result of the school’s choir visiting local care homes during the Christmas period, where staff witnessed first-hand the impact of the children interacting with the residents, and saw a genuine connection between generations.

Helping older members of the community is one of the tasks in the school’s #FABB6 – Fifty Activities Before Blwyddyn (Year 6) – which has been developed following the Curriculum for Wales allowing schools to generate learning opportunities in their locality.

The school’s Year 6 pupils received a workshop with Cherry Evans from PAVS helping to introduce the Dementia Friendly project and understand dementia and will be visiting the Regency Hall every month to play games and support PAVS.

Puzzles and games are fun for all ages. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

Headteacher, Nick Allen, said: “In Saundersfoot CP School, we are passionate about educating our children, preparing them for their world and the challenges we all face.

"A corner stone of our Health and Wellbeing curriculum is the work of Professor Steve Peters and understanding our brain and aspects of the developing mind.

"We talk about the brain and what learning looks like with our neuro pathways. We have done this for a number of years, so our children are familiar with this.”

The school can now display the Dementia Friendly sign. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

“Introducing the topic of dementia and working alongside the Alzheimer’s Society so that we name and face dementia together, supports schools which want to welcome, understand, respect and support people affected by dementia – both someone with a diagnosis and their family/carers."

Mr Allen added: “Our hope for the future is that learners should be grounded in an understanding of themselves, their locality and issues our community faces.

"In doing so our pupils will develop a sense of pride in their community and country, which is central to the curriculum and the four purposes.

"Our children and their teachers are a shining example of the culture of care we love to see in our community.”



