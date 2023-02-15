Live

A478 at Begelly closed 'for a considerable time' following crash

By Adam Hughes

  • The A478 at Begelly was closed on Wednesday evening due to a crash.
  • Police confirmed that the road was likely to be closed for 'a considerable time'.
  • Motorists were advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
  • The road was reopened on Thursday morning, February 16.

