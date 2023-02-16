Saul Miskin, 18, was spotted by members of the public at Ocean Way, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, on August 13 last year.

Witnesses described a man dressed in a police vest with a fire arm squatting in the street and speaking into a radio, saying: “Bravo, Bravo, looking for a white male suspect.”

Miskin, of The Crescent, Ocean Way, Pennar, was then seen using a flash light and looking through gardens as if searching for someone.

He was heard to say ‘Bravo Bravo we are on the move’ and calling out ‘armed police, armed police, get down’.

Miskin told a witness that he was looking for two white male suspects following a series of break-ins in the Pennar area. He said that he had called for back up and four SRV vehicles were on their way.

He said that he worked for the Met in London and was on a mission.

The real police were called after members of the public became suspicious.

Miskin appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday, February 15, to admit possessing an air weapon in a public place, impersonating a police constable and making a statement suggesting that he was a police constable.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said that his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He added that Miskin was 17 when the offences occurred and could not be expected to have the same maturity as an adult.

“He was messing about,” he said. “His brother was at the other end of a walkie talkie and they were talking to each other.

“He wasn’t trying to upset anybody or interfere with anybody.”

He added that his client had never been in trouble before and was diligently searching for a job and had offered his services as an NHS volunteer.

“These convictions look serious and they will follow him wherever he applies for a job, that’s not going to make it easy,” he added.

Magistrates handed down a 12-month community order which included 10 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours unpaid work.

Miskin was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge. A destruction order was made for the gun, the ballistic vest and the helmet.

