Three people were taken by ambulance to Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, and the road was closed for approximately three hours, before reopening at around 1am.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the man was de-arrested to allow him to receive medical attention.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We attended a collision on the A478 Begelly to Narberth following a report at 10pm last night (16 February). One car had collided with a wall.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, but de-arrested to allow him to receive medical attention. The road reopened at around 1am."

Police had issued a warning to motorists on social media on Wednesday night that the A478 at Begelly could be closed for 'a considerable time' and to avoid the area.

The Welsh Ambulance service confirmed that three ambulances attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 10pm last night, Wednesday 15 February, to reports of a one-car road traffic collision on Park Gardens in Begelly, Pembrokeshire.

“We sent three emergency ambulances to the scene, and three patients were taken to Glangwili Hospital.”

