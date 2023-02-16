The Central Brecon Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help by Dyfed Powys Police who’d received a report of a dog falling off the summit of Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons – with the potential for some serious injuries.

The owners managed to retrieve spaniel Maggie and had started carrying her off the summit and asked if the rescue team could provide any help.

In a post on social media the Central Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said: “Our answer of course was 'yes' and a few team members made their way onto the mountain, assisted with carrying Maggie, then provided some canine first aid at the car park.”

After this a vet checked over Maggie and scans show there’s no internal injuries and the only things broken are a couple of teeth.

Team Leader of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, Huw Jones MBE said that this incident showed how dangerous the mountains can be for dog owners.

“Although we are called out mostly for human beings, we are regularly called to assist animals who’ve had accidents in the mountains and we’re always happy to assist where we can,” said Mr Jones.

“We’re pleased and relieved that Maggie didn’t sustain any serious injuries and we hope she’s back out on her walks as soon as possible.

“When walking dogs in the countryside we always urge owners to have their dogs on leads for the duration of their walk, particularly at this time of year as we enter lambing season.”