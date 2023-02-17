Dean Howells-Morgan, currently of no fixed abode, is accused of damaging an external door at Neyland Yacht Club on January 16. The value of the alleged damage is unknown.

The following day it is alleged that he broke into a portacabin at Neyland House Care Home in Neyland and stole confectionary and food items valued at around £15.

Howells-Morgan, 32, faces two further charges of breaching a restraining order which prevents him from having contact with his grandmother or visiting her property in Pembroke Dock. Both offences are alleged to have been committed on January 16 and 17.

He was remanded in custody on January 18 after his solicitor said that he would need psychiatric evaluation to assess whether he was fit to enter a plea.

He has since been remanded to HMP Swansea.

Howells-Morgan appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday, February 15.

The court heard that a psychiatric assessment had yet to be carried out.

“Without that report we aren’t in a position to advance the case any further at this stage,” said defence solicitor, Matthew Murphy.

The court heard that instructions had been sent to the psychiatrist on February 1st.

Magistrates adjourned the case for two weeks for reports to be compiled.

As they told Howells-Morgan this he shouted at them, saying ‘I’ve got F**k all. No help for my f***ing diabetes’ among other things.

“I hope that we can progress the matter on March 1,” said Mr Murphy. “I will work as quickly as I can to assist the psychiatrist in any way that I can.”

