The Coffee Lounge, formerly on Whitland’s main street, is now serving up its treats – including home-made cakes - in Canolfan Hywel Dda on six days a week.

The centre, which includes a beautiful garden, celebrates the achievements and laws of Hywel Dda – Hywel the Good – who was King of all Wales during the first half of the tenth century.

MORE NEWS

The opening of the new coffee shop means that not only does the business have more room to welcome its customers in a pleasant environment, but also provides a bonus for the centre as it can remain open to visitors for much longer.

Opening hours are Monday and Saturday, 10am-2pm; Tuesday to Friday, 9am-4pm.

For more information see Hywel Dda Coffee Shop on Facebook

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.