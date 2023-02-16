Steven Delahunty, 49, of Wetgate Hill, Pembroke, previously appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court Court (September 6, 2022) where he denied two charges of sending communications conveying threatening messages to Surrey Police.

He appeared before His Honour Judge Geraint Walters at Swansea Crown Court today (Thursday, February 16) where his current defence counsel Mr Evans stated that he would no longer be representing the defendant.

Mr Evans stated that it was Mr Delahunty’s decision to represent himself as there are elements he believes he would be able to convey better than Mr Evans.

After some discussion between defence, prosecution and the judge relating to matters of the impending trial, Judge Walters told Delahunty that it is ‘foolish’ to represent himself in the case but that ‘people are allowed to make foolish decisions.’

He also advised him that he must have a defence statement prepared, otherwise the trial judge could hold it against him, and that during the trial the judge would guide him in the conduction of his defence.

Judge Walters adjourned the case until the trial which is due to take place on February 23.

