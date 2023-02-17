The county archives building – which was also a prison in the past - in Haverfordwest is set to go if plans are approved.

A planning application was submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council which discusses the planned conversion, extension and demolition to the former prison to provide new visitor attraction facilities containing space for ticketing and orientation, exhibition, education centre, café, and shop and associated works.

The council placed a public notice in the February 15 edition of the Western Telegraph advising of the application.

The application relates to the Grade II building adjacent to Haverfordwest Castle and will include demolishing part of the listed building.

The application states that the demolition relates to non-original structures with the part to be demolished being built in January 1965. It states: “The selective demolition concerns non-original structures.”

The area set to be demolished includes:

The diagonal structures either side of the southern gateway entrance as well as the plant room/office arrangement to the south-west and the two-storey storage extension to the north-west.

Majority of existing masonry walls and floors will be removed.

At second floor level, the existing translucent ceiling feature will be removed.

Existing roof tiles are proposed to be removed.

The application was submitted on February 1 and makes references the design and access statement: “The proposals therefore question the merits of retaining the 1960s additions to the original building and have concluded that there are advantages to removing them.

“The condition, location and means of access to the 1960s additions are all factors which support their removal as well as their non-original status.”

Full details can be found by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and searching for the reference 22/0780/LB.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application can do so by the above link or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter option, the reference for the planning application must be included.

The deadline for representations is March 8, 2023.

