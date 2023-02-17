THESE Pembrokeshire drivers were caught driving without insurance.
Nicole Schnapp, 39, of St Florence, Tenby, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.
She was caught driving a Renault Clio on the A477 Pembroke Dock on July 20 when there was no insurance policy in force to cover the use of the vehicle.
She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
Anthony William Brown, 36, of City Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.
He was caught driving a Yamaha Ys 125 on the B4327 Dale Road on July 18 when there was no insurance policy in force to cover the use of the vehicle.
He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
Louise Elizabeth Dell York, 18, of Mill Park, Laugharne, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 9.
She was caught driving a Vauxhall Insignia on Lammas Street, Carmarthen on August 5 when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.
She was fined £170, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £68 surcharge and £90 costs.
