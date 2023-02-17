Last month, health minister Eluned Morgan announced that the most vulnerable people in Wales – including elderly people and those who are immunosuppressed – would be offered booster vaccines in the spring and autumn of this year.

Ms Morgan has now confirmed that “due to a high level of strong population immunity”, the vaccine programme is being scaled down.

The initial two doses that were offered to everyone aged over five, first administered in December 2020, will no longer be offered after June 30.

The autumn 2021 booster dose – or third dose – that was offered universally will not be offered past March 31.

Ms Morgan said the changes signal Wales moving “from a pandemic emergency response towards a more sustainable, business as usual approach”.

“This means that those aged five to 49, who have not had their primary course or their 2021 booster dose, have until those dates to take up these offers,” she said.

“This does not signal a closure of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, we expect Covid­-19 vaccination to continue to be a feature of our vaccination programme in Wales.

“People who develop a new health condition that places them in a clinical risk group, who haven’t yet had their primary course and/or booster dose, will still be able to be vaccinated during the next campaign window or sooner on the advice of a clinician.

“Additionally, as previously announced, people at higher risk (as determined by the JCVI) will be offered an additional booster in autumn 2023 and planning is also currently underway for a possible spring 2023 booster programme, subject to advice shortly from the JCVI on this.

“The vaccine continues to be the best way to prevent serious illness and the spread of Covid-19 and I would urge everyone eligible who has not yet had their primary course or their original 2021 booster dose to come forward before these universal offers end.”