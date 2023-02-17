The band, formed in 1915, is usually to be found playing at Changing of the Guard and Trooping of the Colour ceremonies in London, so its concert in the cathedral will be a musical treat not to be missed.

The evening concert, on Friday March 3, will form part of the week of celebration of the life of Wales’ patron saint at the cathedral, where there has been worship for over 1,500 years.

Admission is by free ticket only, with a request for donations which will be divided between The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) and St Davids Cathedral.

For tickets, scan the QR code on event posters or go to stdavidscathedral.org.uk/whats-on

The excellent acoustics of the cathedral will enhance the clarity of the dynamic and powerful music of the band, which will be playing traditional Welsh melodies and contemporary hits, featuring their signature brass and percussion instruments.

The ABF is known as The Soldiers’ Charity, and is there for soldiers, veterans and their families for life. The charity reaches over 60,000 people and has helped fund over 43 charities and organisations in recent times.

In Pembrokeshire, the ABF helps out the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest and the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club in Milford Haven.

The gallery is a welfare and support hub for veterans and the wider community, while the breakfast club enables veterans and serving personnel can meet in a relaxed, safe, social environment, enjoy breakfast and banter, to combat loneliness and allow veterans' to 'return to the tribe'.

Also assisted is The Royal Welsh Regiment Association which, through a network of local branches, provides a focal point for former members of the Regiment to meet regularly.

The money raised for St Davids will provide finance for the variety of projects being undertaken at the cathedral, including a sequence of special services from Advent to Candlemass, outreachto schools and to visitors and pilgrims ,a Ministry of Welcome to visitors to the Cathedral and the promotion of art and music through exhibitions and concerts.



