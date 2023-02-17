The residents from Pencoed, Saundersfoot and Woodland Lodge, Tenby - both part of the Dale Roads Group - visited Saundersfoot CP School and Sageston CP School.

Pencoed's registered manager, Janet Williams, is also a published children's author, and she donated copies of her book The Tool Team to be given to youngsters at both schools.

"The residents thoroughly enjoyed the morning giving the children the books, and the children and residents connected amazingly talking about the characters in the story," said Janet, whose pen name is Janet Kaye.

"It was wonderful to see the interaction with the older and younger generation. Whether you're young or old, it always makes you happy to give or receive.”

Handing out the books at Sageston CP School (Image: Janet Williams)

