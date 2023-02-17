The Cardigan Market Hall Project will facilitate the restoration, repair and provision of updated facilities for the historic Grade 2* Market Hall building.

The project will address some structural improvements required, and also improve the overall appeal and contribution the building makes to the town.

The estimated cost of the project for phase one and two is £2.95million.

Funding has been secured from Building for the Future, Rural Development Plan, Coastal Communities Fund, National Lottery, Cadw, The Architectural Heritage Fund, Private Funds, Welsh Government Transforming Towns programme, and Ceredigion County Council.

Further funding from the Welsh Government Transforming Towns Strategic Fund has been also approved, and partially match funded by Ceredigion County Council.

Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “I’m pleased that investment has been secured for Cardigan Indoor Market.

"Like Cardigan Castle this building, as well as being a space for small businesses to develop and grow, thus ensuring long-term sustainable employment, it also has significant heritage value.

"Completion of this project will bring a greater benefit and attract footfall from the wider area.”

Plans for the new-look Cardigan Market Hall. (Image: Ceredigion County Council)

Cardigan Market Hall is owned by Ceredigion County Council, and is leased to the Cardigan Buildings Preservation Trust.

The Market Hall is operated by Menter Aberteifi on behalf of the Cardigan Buildings Preservation Trust.

Trustee Lindsay Sheen said at the start of the renovations: “The project will restore and improve the whole building, while preserving its unique architectural heritage and ultimately, once the work is done, the building will also have true economic and social sustainability.

"Most importantly, the Market Hall will continue to be a thriving market place, instead of a heritage building at risk.

"The market traders have been essential contributors to the overall project and the Trust has greatly appreciated their patience and co-operation."

This latest phase of work, headed by Cardigan Building Preservation Trust, follows the Trust’s major restoration of the Guildhall, Corn Exchange and Courtyard a decade ago.

Some of the restoration work at Cardigan Market Hall. (Image: Clive Davies / Facebook)