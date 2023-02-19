Particularly for all those connected to the fishing industry, of which there were so many.

For it was on that fateful day that eight lives were cruelly lost in a ferocious, and vicious sea off Coll, in the Inner Hebrides, when the trawler Richard Crofts foundered.

The names of those gallant men, because there is no denying that all trawlermen had so to be, were: Skipper Harry Rich, Ch. Engr. Charles Duncan Toombs, mate Walter Charles Hollowell, bosun John Charles Owen, 32d Hand George Robert Coe, cook Norman Stanley Rees, deckhands Edgar John Taylor and John James Turrell.

Indeed it was Skipper Rich's daughter, Maureen Hier, so young at the time of

the tragedy, who rang to remind me that it was the 70th anniversary of

the loss, and asking for the memory to be included in my TRM column once

again. It would be greatly remiss of me not to do so.

Remarkably, there were four members of the crew who managed to survive the ordeal in the icy, crashy seas around the rock strewn coast.

They were: Deckhand Tom Donovan, 2nd Eng. Reginald J Davies, firemen Hayden M. Jones and Joe Vliestra.

1730 Robert Crofts LO365. Picture: Jeff Dunn (Image: Jeff Dunn)

The Richard Crofts LO3365/M229 was a Castle Class, steel sided trawler

built in 1918. 290 tons and 125' in length. Landed in Milford in July 1919,

May 1920 to March 1930, May 1946 to June 1952 and from July 1952 to

Feb 1953.

In August 1939 she was Requisitioned by the Admiralty for Minesweeping duties. Her Skippers included Albert Riby, Bobby Kettle, Grenville Beckett and Harry Rich.

I'm using two photographs. One of the Richard Crofts and one of the funeral

cortege which followed the service held at St Katharine's Church, for the eight who lost their lives.

It was a funeral cortege like no other, described as the largest that had ever been seen in West Wales and included over 100 cars, three motor coaches as well as three lorries laden with wreaths.

I was a nine-year-old youngster at the time, and my dad's family, the Dunns, were not from the fishing world, whereas, on my mother's side, the Edwards', I had many uncles and cousins who were. But, as was the case back in those days, Milford was a closely knit community and everybody knew somebody who was lost, or had connections to the Richard Crofts and, that day, when the world seemed to stand still, the whole town stopped to weep, remember and mourn together.

Richard Crofts funeral cortege. Picture: Jeff Dunn (Image: Jeff Dunn)

And I'm grateful that this week's TRM has had the opportunity to remind

ourselves of what was one of Milford's saddest occasions.

I've had another email re one of my previous columns, this comes from

Rhiannon Elliot: "Hi Jeff, I've just finished reading your TRM column in this week's paper. Such an interesting read! It was fascinating learning about the old bridges, particularly the one over the Back Line.

Milford Dock to Mine depot line in the 1960s. Picture: Jeff Dunn (Image: Jeff Dunn)

"My partner and I love a good bit of railway history and this little line, along with the Mine Depot, have been picking our curiosity since last summer. "Would you be able to point us in the direction of some historical photos of the line and Depot, either on-line or in print? Many thanks."

Cheers Rhiannon. I'm sure you'll find a number of useful local books and

Milford orientated on-line sites to help you scratch your Depot line itch.

Here's one snap you might like, it's from the 1960's and is of the Milford

Dock to Mine Depot line as it passes through Wards Shipbreaking Yard.

I'm delighted to report that there's been a positive response to the recent

request from the Hesslegraves, who were seeking gen about the trawler,

Malcolm Coan. Ken Watson got in touch with some info which I've already

passed on to a very grateful Tony Hesslegrave.

That's just about it except for another of those worldly anecdotes, this

one from Carl Sandburg: "Years grow shorter but days grow longer. When you're over 70, a day is an awful lot of time."

See you soon. Take care, please stay safe.