Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos around and this week, the theme is castles.

Pembrokeshire has a number of castles ranging from beautiful structures that are pretty well preserved to those that have very little remains left.

We received more than two dozen submissions including many of Pembroke and Carew castles.

Here are some of our favourites.

Carew Castle. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Manorbier Castle. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Carew Castle. Picture: Anne Hay (Image: Anne Hay (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pembroke Castle. Picture: Helena Photography (Image: Helena Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Carew Castle. Picture: Maria Perkins (Image: Maria Perkins (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

