OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 2,600 members who post stunning pictures.
Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos around and this week, the theme is castles.
Pembrokeshire has a number of castles ranging from beautiful structures that are pretty well preserved to those that have very little remains left.
We received more than two dozen submissions including many of Pembroke and Carew castles.
Here are some of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like to join our camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
--------------------------------------------------
We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.
With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here