Susan Mary Brien (Sardis)

Susan, a retired Pembrokeshire police officer, passed away peacefully on January 9 aged 74 years.

Funeral on Tuesday, February 28, service- at 2pm at St. Michael's Church, Rudbaxton followed by interment at Sardis Chapel. Flowers to the church or donations, if desired, may be made payable to Ty Hafan and sent c/o Mr. Craig Morgan, The Gables, Rosemarket Road, Sardis, Milford Haven, SA73 1LU All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Roger Gardener (Kilgetty)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Saturday, February 4 of Roger Gardener aged 81 years, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty formerly of Newport, Gwent. Roger was surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Shirley. Much loved father to Helen and Sandra. Roger will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Charles Geoffrey Wilde (Martletwy)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, February 4 of Charles Geoffrey Wilde, aged 91 years, of Minwear, Martletwy. A devoted husband to Jeanette, dearly loved dad, much loved father-in-law and cherished grandad.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation and Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Barbara Edith Dixon (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at her home and surrounded by her family of Barbara Dixon of Main Street, Pembroke. Devoted wife of the late Reg, she was 81.

The funeral was held on Thursday, February 16 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Barbara for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Joan Devonald (Haverfordwest)

Joan passed away at home on January 13 aged 98 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service, Thursday, March 9 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations in memory of Joan for Greenacres Animal Rescue can be sent directly to Ebbs Acre Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Jennifer Anne Gwilliam (Narberth)

The death occurred peacefully at South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock on Saturday, February 4 of Jennifer Anne Gwilliam, affectionately known as Jen, aged 78 years of Hill Park, Narberth. Beloved partner of Hugh. Dearly loved mum of Debbie, Beverley, Kevin and the late Ian. Much loved mother-in-law to Stephen, Claire and Charlotte. Treasured nanny to Melanie, Claire, Dan, Shannon, Tiegan, Andrew, Craig, Chloe, Jordan and the late Shelley. Cherished nanny and GG to Amy, Thomas, Lottie, Mali, Aria and Logan. Adored sister to Valerie.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

William John “John” Rees (Tregony)

On February 7, passed away peacefully at home, aged 87 years of Tregony. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Jan and Liz, grandfather of Will and Georgie.

Funeral service 2.30pm, Friday, February 24, Kernow Chapel, Penmount Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu for Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution may be made via memorygiving.com or sent c/o the funeral director W J Beswetherick and Son Ltd, Central House, Fairmantle Street, Truro TR1 2EQ Tel 01872 274021.

Pat Earl (Haverfordwest)

Pat passed away at home on January 19 aged 81 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Monday, February 27 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Pat for Diabetes UK can be sent directly to Wells Lawrence House, 126 Back Church Lane, London, E11FH or online at www.diabetes.org.uk. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Bill Murray (Mathry)

Suddenly on February 4, Bill aged 58 years. Beloved husband of Sarah, much loved son of Tita, dearly loved father of Alex and Bee, Josie and Dan and a devoted grandfather to his four grandchildren.

Funeral service at Mathry Church 2pm on Friday, February 24. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter 01437 720537.

Mary Elizabeth Giggs (Clunderwen)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Friday, February 3 of Mary Elizabeth Giggs, aged 79 years, of Penffordd, Clunderwen. Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 20 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be flowers with donations, if so desired, for South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Thomas John Bernard Nicholas (Martletwy)

The death occurred peacefully at his home and surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 7 of Thomas John Bernard Nicholas of Dynaston, Martletwy. He was 95.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, February 23 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.