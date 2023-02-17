The hall is holding a bingo fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Society Charity with a free half time cawl supper.

The community hall, also known as Canolfan Hermon, Post code SA36 0DT, is holding a community bingo fundraiser this evening, Friday, February 17, starting at 7.30pm.

The chosen good cause is the Alzheimer's Society - United against Dementia.

There will be six bingo games with cash prizes of £8 for a line and £20 for a house for each of the games, totalling more than £160 in prize money.

There will be a free supper of cawl, bread and cheese at half time.

Everyone is asked to bring along their cawl bowl and spoon. The meal is sponsored by the Pembrokeshire Community Hub programme.

Anyone who can donate a raffle prize is asked to bring it along on the evening.

