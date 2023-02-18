The fundraiser at Saundersfoot CP School was organised by the school's Ethical and Informed representatives, Dylan and Diruksha.

The pair wanted to support the people affected by the disaster, and set to work to encourage fellow pupils and staff to join in the non-uniform event and donate on the last day before half term yesterday, Friday February 17.

Headteacher Nick Allen said: "A fantastic effort by all in school saw £180.33 raised towards this much-needed project.

"The money will go for tents, clothes, food and transportation for the people suffering from the earthquake.

"Well done to all involved - especially Dylan and Diruksha - you have shown you are ready to be citizens of Wales and the world."

