Lying under the gaze of the Frenni Fawr and nestling into the sunny hillside of the Frenni Fach, Fron Haul is a unique early two hundred year old cottage, which was built on common land overnight.

In the early 19th century people were permitted to erect a dwelling on common land, providing the building of the structure was completed in a single night, and had a fire alight by dawn.

Known in Welsh tradition as a Ty Un Nos, a one night house, it is now Grade II listed, and is an example of Pembrokeshire vernacular architecture that is all but lost.

Many of these simple homes have now disappeared altogether, or have been adapted beyond all recognition.

When Eunice Meredith, a Ceredigion farmer, and her late husband, first set eyes on the cottage in 1960 it was in danger of falling down. Abandoned in 1956, the harsh upland winters had already taken a heavy toll on the structure.

A careful renovation project saw Fron Haul set on her feet, meticulously preserving the essential character of the house, while providing the comforts expected of a modern dwelling.

Mrs Meredith now rents out Fron Haul via family-run West Wales Holiday Cottages, and has put together an album for visitors recording important elements of life at the cottage when it was run as a smallholding:

She recalls: “The Morgan family lived at the cottage for around a century, as many as eight people under one roof.

"They had no inside toilet, no kitchen, no electricity and no running water. Meals were cooked, and clothes dried in bad weather over the smoky open fire (the Simne Fawr) in the main living room known as the Cegin Fawr.

"They had no furniture that we would recognise as such. A three-legged pine table, that’s now in the garden room, a few hard chairs in oak or pine, a settle by the fire. - with a lidded box where foodstuffs could be kept dry and away from mice.

"They were as self-sufficient as they could be on their three acres, keeping a cow, a few goats, chickens and pigs, growing their own vegetables and selling any surplus. Compared to life today, their needs were very simple.”

Change came in the mid 1940s when Thomas Morgan set up a bicycle repair business in the nearby hamlet of Tegryn.

It flourished, and Mr Morgan moved on to set up a garage where his son Eifion joined him. The family built a flat over the garage, leaving Fron Haul in 1956.

Some fifty years after the initial rescue, Mrs Meredith decided Fron Haul needed some more TLC to keep the place in good order for the future.

The later renovation took two years, under the guidance of specialist architect Martin Davies, who worked for the National Trust until his retirement, restoring properties such as Llanerchaeron.

Looking out from Fron Haul (Image: West Wales Cottages)

On the architect’s advice, a replica front door and casement windows had to be commissioned, but the front sash windows were still going strong almost sixty years after the original renovation.

Mrs Meredith has furnished the cottage with fabrics and furniture from Welsh producers, and paintings donated by the artists who loved to stay at the cottage during the 60s.

She has eschewed a chintzy cottage look in favour of bold fabrics and woollen blankets – giving the space warmth and welcome.

The parlour, which would only have been used on high days and holidays in the past, now reflects that special feeling with a beautifully covered armchair and footstool by the window, ideal for a quiet read.

The land at the cottage has been left as a haven for nature, with the grass left to flourish without constant mowing for the benefit of pollinators, trees and hedging planted as a shelter belt and for the benefit of birds, and a pond for frogs and newts.

Overhead, red kites wheel, and every spring, god willing, the cuckoo returns to fill the valley with its unmistakeable, but increasingly infrequently heard call.

And the humble 19th-century cottage has kept its place through time.

Frn Haul, sheltering in the peaceful seclusion of the magical Preseli Hills (Image: West Wales Cottages)

Fron Haul can be rented through West Wales Holiday Cottages www.westwalesholidaycottages.co.uk

A warm welcome at Fron Haul. (Image: West Wales Cottages)

