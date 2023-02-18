It is hoped the investment will enable South West Wales to take full advantage of floating offshore wind developments in the Celtic Sea, and other renewable energy and decarbonisation initiatives, expected to create thousands of new job opportunities.

The students, who are enrolled on Pembrokeshire College’s innovative, industry-led Destination Renewables programme, were taken on a tour of the ongoing building works, which are well underway to create a clean energy development platform including 17,000 sqm of laydown space, a supersize slipway and new workboat pontoons.

The development is part of the £60m Pembroke Dock Marine project - a partnership between the Port of Milford Haven, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Marine Energy Wales and Celtic Sea Power which is funded by the UK Government and Welsh Government through the Swansea Bay City Deal.

The students also learned about the potential for 16,000 new jobs, expected to be delivered by the Celtic Freeport bid by accelerating up to £5.5 billion of new investment and paving the way for new manufacturing and processing facilities.

These facilities will support the roll-out of floating offshore wind, hydrogen and sustainable fuel production, carbon capture, cleaner steel and low-carbon logistics.

The proposed Celtic Freeport’s Haven tax site will seek to further enhance the capability of Pembroke Port.

The Pembrokeshire College ‘Destination Renewables’ programme, led by DP Energy and EDF Renewables in collaboration with industry delivery partners, aims to inspire and educate the future green energy workforce.

It is a two-year course that teaches students about renewable energy technologies including wave, tidal, solar, onshore and offshore wind, and associated project development processes.

Steve Edwards, Commercial Director at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “I’m delighted that the Port is supporting the Destination Renewables programme as a delivery partner and proud to be doing our bit to ensure the region’s future workforce is ready to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.

“Investment in Pembroke Port today is creating the green opportunities for the future. Our multi-purpose, future-energy ready port facility will create and sustain thousands of jobs for generations to come.

"We’ll need lots of skilled people to support this new and exciting industry, from software developers and marine scientists, to design engineers, project managers and boat builders. Seeing how engaged and inspired the learners were today, is why we’re so passionate about making this development a success.”

Speaking after the port tour, Ethan Adams who is enrolled on the Destination Renewables programme alongside his L3 Mechanical Engineering course at Pembrokeshire College, commented: “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to see what plans the port has moving forward.

"The careers that will be available for young people in Pembrokeshire in the future are extremely appealing. It’s a great feeling knowing we will be able to live locally and have a successful career in the renewables sector without having to move away from home.

"The support we’ve had so far from local companies on the destination renewables programme has really helped us gain the knowledge needed to hopefully excel in these jobs in the future.”

Deputy Leader for Pembrokeshire County Council, Paul Miller, added: “Our efforts, together with those of our partners at the Port of Milford Haven, in respect of the Pembroke Dock Marine City Deal project are all about securing the next generation of industrial activity around the haven, supporting local job creation as well as supporting the energy security of the UK and our national transition to net zero.

"Ensuring local young people are the best placed they can be to secure employment in these new industries is critical to ensure we maximise the benefit of the significant investments we’re enabling in Pembrokeshire.”

