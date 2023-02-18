The petition, organised by local Plaid Cymru Senedd Members Adam Price and Cefin Campbell, opposes proposals outlined by Bute Energy that could see a corridor of pylons along the valley - and rather calls for the undergrounding of the electricity cables.

Earlier this year, renewable energy developer Bute Energy recently wrote to local landowners in the Towy Valley outlining proposals for a new 60-mile 132Kv electricity connection from Nant Mithil Energy Park located east of Llandrindod Wells, to the existing electricity network between Carmarthen and Pont Abraham.

The proposals, which could see the erection of 27-meter-high pylons along the valley, has caused concern locally over the likely impact on the natural beauty and heritage of the valley.

Over 70 residents were present at a public meeting in Llanarthne last month, with a meeting also held in Llandeilo on Wednesday, 15 February, as well as a further meeting organised by the Countryside Alliance in Llandovery on Friday, 17 February.

Concerns over the proposed development have previously been raised with the Welsh Government’s Climate Change Minister by Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales.

In his question earlier this month he cited a growing demand locally for any such grid development to be buried underground.

Commenting as the petition reached over 800 signatories, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, Adam Price MS said: “The fact that this petition has gained over 800 signatories in only a day shows the strength of feeling locally within the Towy Valley towards such proposals.

"The petition recognises the need for developing green renewable projects, however emphasises this should be done in balanced way - acknowledging the needs and interests of our communities and natural environment.

"Like so many others, I have no doubt that if such proposals are to proceed, the undergrounding of cables along the Towy Valley, rather than pylons, should be prioritised.”

An example of the pylons that Bute Energy propose (Image: Bute Energy)

The petition can be read HERE

Cefin Campbell MS, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd added: “In response to my question in the Senedd earlier this month, the Climate Change Minister confirmed that the Welsh Government’s policy is that electricity transmission cables should be placed underground where possible.

"This petition echoes this ask and would help ensure that the natural beauty and heritage of the Towy Valley is safeguarded.”

Carmarthenshire MP Jonathan Edwards also called on OFGEM to withhold a distribution license for Green Gen Cymru, a part of the Bute Energy Group, until it can demonstrate it has the support of the community for its proposals.

Mr Edwards said: "It is not for me as an elected member to determine whether a particular company should receive a license from OFGEM to enable it to build infrastructure, however it would seem to me that as a part of the process it would be advisable that the company can demonstrate it has community support for its proposals.

"This would avoid substantial controversy further down the line when it comes to the planning process."

In response Gareth Williams, Bute Energy’s Grid Director, said: “At Bute Energy our ambition is to power Wales with clean green energy, and empower local communities through investment, jobs and skills. We’re based in Wales, developing a unique solution for Wales.

“Green GEN Cymru, part of the Bute Energy Group, is proposing Green GEN Towy Usk: a new 132kV overhead electricity distribution line which will connect the Nant Mithil Energy Park, which will generate around 237MW of clean, green energy in the Radnor Forest area, to the National Grid at a point near Carmarthen.

“We are currently engaging with landowners to help us develop a detailed and accurate assessment of potential routes. Surveying land does not mean it will form part of the route or have infrastructure placed on it. And before we do any surveys, we will agree the scope of work and timing with landowners.

“Any landowner who has any questions should contact us on the details enclosed with the letters they have been sent.

“In March 2023, we will be engaging widely with local communities including holding public consultation events to ask local people, landowners, and other stakeholders for their views on our proposals, as well as suggestions for delivering a Community Benefit Fund to communities on the route.

"We will take account of comments received as we develop detailed proposals, which will be subject to further consultation before submitting any application for approval to Welsh Government as a Development of National Significance (DNS).

“While we are still at an early stage, any proposed grid infrastructure will seek to keep the impact on communities to a minimum, and distribute clean, green energy in the most economic and future proof way.

"This approach to expanding the Welsh electricity grid is quicker, cheaper, and less disruptive than the alternatives. It will also allow direct connection of community and other renewable projects, while reducing pressure on the existing electricity grid, supporting energy resilience.

“We are in a climate emergency and a cost-of-living crisis, and our supply of energy is threatened by world events. Bute Energy is acting now, taking positive proactive steps to help address these issues, while investing in rural communities in Wales to help them have a healthy future.”