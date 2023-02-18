He has volunteered his time to ensure that two powerlifting athletes – Bleddyn Gibbs from Milford Haven and Geraldine Fitzsimmons from Glasgow – can represent the team.

Simon, who is part of Strength Academy Wales, has been appointed as head coach of the Powerlifting team at Berlin 2023.

“It is a great honour to be selected for Team Special Olympics GB," he said.

"I'm looking forward to supporting the powerlifting athletes in their build up and throughout the competitive period of this prestigious Special Olympics World Games.”

The global event, which opens at the iconic Olympiastadion Berlin on 17 June, is the world’s biggest inclusive sporting event of 2023, with 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the world set to compete across 26 sports.

Team Special Olympics GB has named a squad of more than 80 athletes who will take part in its 17 nominated sports, with more than 40 coaches, support and medical volunteers and staff supporting the group in Berlin.

Colin Dyer, Chief Executive of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are incredibly grateful to all of the coaches and volunteers who are giving up their time to help our athletes achieve their dreams of competing at a Special Olympics World Games.

“The investment from our coaches goes way beyond the competition in Berlin. They are arranging and delivering training weekends, whilst also fostering excellent relationships with the athletes and their families.

“The success of Special Olympics GB is built on a network a of incredible and essential volunteers who deliver sporting opportunities that can transform the lives of children and adults with an intellectual disability.

"We thank everyone across the country who has given their time in supporting our athletes.”

The Team Special Olympics GB contingent is also being supported at Berlin 2023 by Jingle Jam, the world’s biggest charity gaming event, which has recently donated over £250k to help fund operational costs.

Special Olympics GB is the UK’s largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities.

More than 6,500 athletes are currently registered, and are participating at one of the 95 accredited programmes within Scotland, England and Wales, which are delivered by a devoted team of around 3,500 volunteers.

