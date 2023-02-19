Gary Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 14.

He was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a girl under 13.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2014 and 2016 when the child was still of primary school age.

MORE NEWS:

Blount entered not guilty pleas and magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

Blount was released on conditional bail until his first appearance at Swansea Crown Court on March 17.

The conditions of his bail are that he does not contact directly or indirectly any of the witnesses in the case, that he does not have unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 18 and that he lives and sleeps each night at the Whitland address.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.