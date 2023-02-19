St Teilo’s School, Tenby is already well known for its high level of care and support, and the new group – called S-TEaM – is taking this to a whole new level.

S-TEaM – pronounced ‘esteem’ – stands for St Teilo’s Emotional and Mental Wellbeing.

The group is already having a positive impact in the school, and felt proud to be spreading its message during the recent Children’s Mental Health Week, where the theme was ‘Let’s Connect’.

Year Six pupil and S-TEaM member, Diya Rose Joby, said: “I enjoy being a member of this group. It is very important to smile, be happy and help other people feel the same way. It is very important work."

S-TEaM wants children to feel happy and talk more openly about how they are feeling, keeping the subject of emotional health and wellbeing to the forefront at the school, particularly with children that find this more difficult.

Head teacher, Kevin Phelps said: “ We are very proud of the early achievements of S-TEaM at our school and feel excited about watching this project grow over time.”

The group meets regularly and has created an action plan to develop its work.

This includes writing its own school policies – including an anti-bullying policy - providing a support service for older pupils to help younger pupils and sharing the S-TEaM model with other schools.

The group is also creating its own brand, developing a logo and motto which will appear on all its documents.

The members will regularly present at assemblies and other school events to promote happiness and wellbeing.

Mr Phelps - who is also the headteacher of Tavernspite and Templeton Schools - was appointed to work with St Teilo’s School after previous head Angela Nicholls retired at the end the Christmas term.

He said: “St Teilo’s RC School in Tenby is a wonderfully inclusive school in the heart of Tenby. It is widely known for its warm and caring ethos where pupil wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do.

“Although St Teilo’s is a Catholic school, it welcomes both Catholic and non-Catholic families and children alike. Indeed, most of the school population are not practising Catholic, yet all pupils at the school benefit from the values, support and teaching of the Catholic faith.

“The school enjoys a very positive reputation locally. It has welcomed some new children recently with numbers on the school roll increasing.

"If you would like to arrange a visit to see St Tello’s school, then please contact the school on 01834 843995 or email: admin.stteilos@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and we will happily show you around."

