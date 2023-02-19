Ministry of Justice data shows 53 claims to repossess property in Pembrokeshire were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords from October to December last year.

Of the claims, eight were for homes owned by mortgage-holders while the rest were to evict tenants.

It means there were more than seven times the number of claims in the latest quarter than over the same period in 2021, when seven claims were submitted.

There were also more bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic – 34 claims were lodged between October and December of that year.

Housing charity Shelter said renters cannot wait any longer for government action – particularly on Section 21 no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to remove tenants without a reason – as more and more people are being forced from their homes.

Across England and Wales, nearly 23,600 possession claims were made in a bid to evict people in the final months of 2022 – up significantly from 17,000 the same time the year before.

However, this was still down from the final quarter of 2019, when 31,700 claims were made.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said every eviction notice brings ‘fear and uncertainty’ and that a lack of social homes has resulted in heightened demand for ‘overpriced and unstable’ private rentals.

"Every day we hear from desperate families who have been served with no-fault eviction notices for daring to complain about poor conditions, or because their landlord wants to cash in on rising rents.

“The government has long promised it would scrap Section 21. Renters can’t wait any longer, the Renters’ Reform Bill is ready to go - it’s time the government stopped stalling and changed the law.”

In the final quarter of 2022, over 1,900 households were evicted by bailiffs via Section 21 proceedings – more than double the 790 from the same period in 2021.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said they recognise both renters and homeowners are struggling with the cost of living.

They added: “Ensuring a fair deal for renters remains a priority for the government. We will deliver our commitment to abolish section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions as soon as we can in this parliament – protecting 1.3 million families – and have provided £366 million for local councils to help prevent evictions and provide temporary accommodation.

