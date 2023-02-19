The BAFTAs are a prestigious event that brings together the entire British film industry to find the best and most promising figures.

The BAFTA Film Awards, which is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts was first started in May 1949 and is well-known for its theatrical mask symbol.

As the film sector gears up for a night of awards, here is everything you need to know about the BAFTAs.

When is the BAFTAs 2023?





The BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday, February 19 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

How to watch the BAFTAs 2023 in the UK

The BBC will air the EE BAFTAs as it marks its 76th edition in 2023.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and on-demand via BBC iPlayer from 7 pm.

It will take to UK screens between Countryfile and the new BBC crime drama The Gold.

Who is hosting the BAFTAs 2023?





The 2023 BAFTAs is being hosted by award-winning actor and author Richard E. Grant who has starred in films like Loki.

Of the honour, Richard said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

ITV This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will also be hosting the brand new BAFTA Studio to give viewers at home an all-access experience.

Alison said of the role: “I'm so excited to be hosting at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant. We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world.

"From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!"

Film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope have been named as the hosts of the BAFTA red carpet which will be streamed via BAFTA social media pages.

Who has been nominated for awards at the BAFTAs 2023?





This year will see dozens of excellent actors and industry figures in with the chance to snatch up some of the most sought-after awards in UK entertainment:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

