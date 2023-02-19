With the 76th BAFTAs just around the corner, many will be looking to find out everything they can as the industry event returns to UK screens.
The BAFTAs are a prestigious event that brings together the entire British film industry to find the best and most promising figures.
The BAFTA Film Awards, which is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts was first started in May 1949 and is well-known for its theatrical mask symbol.
As the film sector gears up for a night of awards, here is everything you need to know about the BAFTAs.
When is the BAFTAs 2023?
The BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday, February 19 from 7 pm to 9 pm.
How to watch the BAFTAs 2023 in the UK
The BBC will air the EE BAFTAs as it marks its 76th edition in 2023.
The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and on-demand via BBC iPlayer from 7 pm.
It will take to UK screens between Countryfile and the new BBC crime drama The Gold.
Who is hosting the BAFTAs 2023?
The 2023 BAFTAs is being hosted by award-winning actor and author Richard E. Grant who has starred in films like Loki.
Of the honour, Richard said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”
ITV This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will also be hosting the brand new BAFTA Studio to give viewers at home an all-access experience.
Alison said of the role: “I'm so excited to be hosting at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant. We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world.
"From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!"
Film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope have been named as the hosts of the BAFTA red carpet which will be streamed via BAFTA social media pages.
Who has been nominated for awards at the BAFTAs 2023?
This year will see dozens of excellent actors and industry figures in with the chance to snatch up some of the most sought-after awards in UK entertainment:
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Best Director
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Leading Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
