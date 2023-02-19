If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Luke - four months old, male, Boxer. Luke is a timid puppy who has come to us as he was not sold. He might find living in a home a bit scary at first but as he is so young curiosity should soon get the better of him and his boxer nature should start to show itself. As he is shy and worried we think Luke would be best in a home with another dog who is older than him but young enough to run and play to help his confidence.

Tina - three months old, female, Dachshund in foster in Swansea. Tina is a very sweet but worried Dacs puppy. She is settling in well to her foster home and is looking for a calm and quiet home where there is another dog to be her friend. Tina is an active dachshund and loves playing with toys and zooming around the garden. And has already developed an interest in gardening.

Tabitha - five months old, female, Maltese cross Poodle. Tabitha is a very scared puppy who has come to us from a breeder and will run away and hide from you. She loves to snuggle tightly with her kennel friends in her bed and is more confident when she thinks we aren't looking. She needs a home without children and where there is another dog to help her understand more about home life. Once in her perfect home we think this pup is going to come round very quickly and Tabitha will find her confidence and be the pup she should be.

Page - four months old, male, Cavalier Cross. Page has come to us from a breeder and we think he is probably a Cavalier cross Cocker Spaniel. At the moment he is a little overwhelmed with everything and shakes when on his own so we think he would be happiest in a home where there was at least one other nice friendly dog (or dogs) who is older than him but young enough to play. Like all puppies Page will need to learn about house training and lead walking.

Lacey - three months old, female, Bulldog Cross in foster in Llanelli. Lacey has been returned to us after a brief adoption as she was too much for the family cat and she cried for attention a lot. She has gone to foster with a member of staff for some assessment. Lacey is a happy go lucky, bundle of energy. She’s super intelligent and will do as many tricks as she knows for a biscuit! She already has sit and down mastered and she is beginning to learn leave it. She is so playful and absolutely loves having another dog to rough and tumble with. She is confident but she enjoys having a playmate so much we think it would be nicer for her to go to a home with another playful dog.