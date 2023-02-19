Ryan Carlmain, 29, faces three charges of sexually assaulting a woman at a Milford Haven address by sexually touching her when she did not give consent and he did not believe that she was consenting.

All three offences are alleged to have taken place on June 6, 2021.

Carlmain, whose address was given in court as no fixed abode in Milford Haven, entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court.

Carlmain was bailed to appear there on March 17 for a preliminary hearing.

He was told by the court that he must not contact his alleged victim either directly or indirectly.

