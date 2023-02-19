Paul Nicholas, who was known as Skippy, founded Greenacres Skip Hire more than three decades ago, starting with just one lorry and a handful of skips.

Paul Nicholas founded Greenacres Skip Hire in 1989. (Image: Nicholas Family)

He went on to develop a thriving family business and was much respected by the many companies and local people who he dealt with on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, in January 2021, Paul was diagnosed with a metastatic melanoma that spread quickly. This was complicated by a rare autoimmune disease, dermatomyositis, which affects the skin and muscles, including the ability to swallow.

The cancer spread quickly to his lungs, liver and bones and Paul died on February 26, 2021, at the age of 60.

“It spread within a matter of weeks and we are all still very much in shock at how quickly the cancer progressed,” said his daughter Cathryn.

Skippy, Paul Nicholas, in the early days of Greenacres Skip Hire. (Image: Nicholas family)

“Dad valued greatly and lived to protect three things in his life, his family, his business and his many friends,” said Cathryn.

He married wife Wendy in 1985, the couple had three children Cathryn, David and Andrew In recent years he had been blessed with two granddaughters, who absolutely worshipped him. Just three days after Paul’s death, the family welcomed a third granddaughter into the world.

Paul Nicholas' family are skipping in Greenacres skips in his memory to raise money for Cancer Research. (Image: Nicholas family)

As they approach the second anniversary of Paul’s death, his family has come together to try and do something positive.

In his memory they are taking part in the Cancer Research February skipping challenge; skipping 100 skips a day. Where better to do this than in a Greenacres skip?

Cathryn has set up a fundraising page which has already raised nearly £2,300 in her father’s memory and says that the family is very grateful to everyone who has donated.

Paul was a much -loved family and business man. (Image: Nicholas family)

“Dad was a charitable man and raised money by driving around Pembrokeshire in his Skip Car to fund the cost of a defibrillator for the village and also for Belle’s Story, a charity very close to his heart,” said Cathryn.

The Greenacres skip car, which Paul drove around Pembrokeshire to raise money for charity. (Image: Nicholas family)

“It is hard to believe that it is nearly two years since he tragically passed away.

“It is important to us that his memory lives on and this is just one of the ways in which we would like to do this, by Skipping for Skippy.”

The family skipping for Skippy in Greenacres skips. (Image: Nicholas family)